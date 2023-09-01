Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore serial blast case convict Basha recommended for early release once again

As many as 17 persons including that of Al-Umma leader SA Basha, who is serving life imprisonment in Coimbatore Central Prison are on the early release list.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has sent a list of 46 prisoners, who have completed 14 years of their sentence, to the state government for early release in view of the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai.

According to sources, the name of SA Basha, who was convicted in the 1998 serial bomb blast case, figures in the list. “As many as 17 persons including that of Al-Umma leader SA Basha, who is serving life imprisonment in Coimbatore Central Prison are on the list. We added names of bomb blast case convicts as they have completed more than 20 years of imprisonment,” said a senior officer.

The officer said they had recommended names of bomb blast case convicts for early release in 2021, but the government did not clear them for release. “For early release, the government would check the gravity of the case in which they were sentenced. As per a 2021 GO, those who are linked with serious cases like terror activities will not be released. However, the GO allows considering the prisoner’s physical and mental health status. Once, the government approves it, it will be sent to the governor,” the officer added.

