Home States Tamil Nadu

Demolish dilapidated buildings, Chief Secretary tells collectors

The chief secretary, in his letter to the collectors, said the survey of damaged and dilapidated buildings should be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.(Photo | Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS)

Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.(Photo | Twitter/@SDMeena_IAS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday directed all district collectors to identify public and government buildings and other infrastructure that are in a damaged or dilapidated condition and arrange for their safe demolition. If the buildings are structurally sound, repair work should be done to ensure their safety and functionality. 

The chief secretary, in his letter to the collectors, said the survey of damaged and dilapidated buildings should be completed by the end of September i.e., before the onset of the northeast monsoon and submit a compliance report to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration. 

“If a building is deemed structurally sound, initiate repair works to ensure its safety and functionality. For structures that are beyond repair and present a potential threat, arrange for their safe demolition and removal of debris,” the chief secretary said in his letter. 

Referring to the reports about damaged public buildings and other infrastructure across the state, the chief secretary emphasised the immediate need for a comprehensive assessment of dilapidated public buildings housing schools, colleges, primary health centres, hospitals, Anganwadi, hostels, bus stands, office buildings etc., and other critical infrastructure such as overhead tanks, bridges and culverts.

The collectors should prohibit the use of damaged buildings until they are declared safe after necessary repairs or reconstruction. Special attention should be paid to public places such as schools, colleges, hostels, hospitals, primary health centres, anganwadis, bus stands, and similar critical infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Das Meena Northeast monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp