Demolish dilapidated buildings, Chief Secretary tells collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday directed all district collectors to identify public and government buildings and other infrastructure that are in a damaged or dilapidated condition and arrange for their safe demolition. If the buildings are structurally sound, repair work should be done to ensure their safety and functionality.

The chief secretary, in his letter to the collectors, said the survey of damaged and dilapidated buildings should be completed by the end of September i.e., before the onset of the northeast monsoon and submit a compliance report to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

“If a building is deemed structurally sound, initiate repair works to ensure its safety and functionality. For structures that are beyond repair and present a potential threat, arrange for their safe demolition and removal of debris,” the chief secretary said in his letter.

Referring to the reports about damaged public buildings and other infrastructure across the state, the chief secretary emphasised the immediate need for a comprehensive assessment of dilapidated public buildings housing schools, colleges, primary health centres, hospitals, Anganwadi, hostels, bus stands, office buildings etc., and other critical infrastructure such as overhead tanks, bridges and culverts.

The collectors should prohibit the use of damaged buildings until they are declared safe after necessary repairs or reconstruction. Special attention should be paid to public places such as schools, colleges, hostels, hospitals, primary health centres, anganwadis, bus stands, and similar critical infrastructure.

