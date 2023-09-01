Fee hiked at 25 toll booths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual revision of toll fees by 5-10 % at 25 toll plazas on national highways in the state will come into effect from September 1. The fare will go up by Rs 5 to Rs 150, depending on the type of vehicle.

The 25 toll plazas are located on the national highways on Tiruchy-Dindigul, Madurai-Thoothukudi, Salem-Ulundurpet, Tiruchy-Karur, Ulundurpet-Padalur and a few other routes. The move would result in an increase in prices of essential commodities such as vegetables, groceries and other goods. The toll fee for trucks going from Coimbatore to Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and other southern districts or delta districts via Salem will go up by Rs 100-Rs 150.

Currently, there are 58 toll plazas on the national highways in the state, of which 30 undergo fee revision on April 1 every year and others on September 1. Official sources said three toll plazas were opened recently at Managethi on Kallagam-Meensurutti NH, Kodikottai and Vennathur on Karaikudi - Ramanathapuram NH.

It may be recalled that the state government has been demanding the closure of five toll plazas functioning at Vanagaram and Surapattu on the Chenani bypass; and at Paranur, Aathur and Vikkiravandi on Chennai - Tiruchy NH.

