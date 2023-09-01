Five years on, Siruvachur road overbridge incomplete, develops cracks

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Motorists and activists have raised concerns over an incomplete road overbridge (RoB) at Siruvachur in the district, despite about five years having passed since work was initiated. The bridge along the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway is already showing cracks in multiple locations, they alleged.

While Siruvachur houses the renowned Madurakaliyamman temple, besides private colleges, accidents resulting in loss of lives are frequent in the locality, especially when college students and devotees cross the road. To mitigate accidents, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) undertook the construction of a road overbridge, allocating Rs 13.03 crore for the purpose.

Construction commenced on May 14, 2018. The commitment was to complete the bridge within a year for public use. However, due to factors, including financial constraints, progress has been sluggish. The recent allocation of an additional Rs 2.5 crore for the project did not prevent the appearance of cracks in various sections of the under-construction bridge.

The absence of a proper service road compounds the woes of the public and motorists. This has led to mounting demands for the swift completion of the bridge. CPM district secretary N Ramesh said, "Initially, progress was rapid, but delays have become more apparent over time. The absence of a suitable service road results in frequent traffic congestion, particularly on holidays. This elongates travel time. Festive seasons bring further difficulty for devotees." Ramesh added.

" Adjacent to the bridge is a government school, where students navigate this road with apprehension daily. Transportation of agricultural goods also encounters challenges." C Joseph, a resident, said.

The bridge was erected to prevent accidents, yet it has ironically led to accidents. Substantial cracks have emerged even during construction. It's imperative to address these cracks before a complete breakdown of the structure.

An official overseeing the project mentioned, "We've recently secured funding and recommenced construction. The bridge will be finalised by September, during which time we will address the existing cracks."

