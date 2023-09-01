Home States Tamil Nadu

Gobirasipuram in Kovai's Annur left out of ground water recharge project  due to land acquisition row

The Athikadavu - Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project, which is a five-decade-old demand of the people in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts, began in February 2019.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers alleged that officials from water resourses department removed pipelines from pond meant for AAP and said it was excluded from project.(Photo | Express)

Farmers alleged that officials from water resourses department removed pipelines from pond meant for AAP and said it was excluded from project.(Photo | Express)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBAORE:  Residents of Gobirasipuram in Pogalur panchayat in Annur expressed disappointment as the water resource department has excluded a pond in the village from the Athikadavu - Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project due to land acquisition issues.

S Duraisamy, a resident. said, “The 3.5-acre pond was one of the 1,045 water bodies initially included in the AAP scheme, which will likely be inaugurated this month. Recently, officials removed pipelines, Outer Management System (OMS) and solar panels saying it has been excluded from the project."

M Natarasan, president of Pogalur panchayat said, “Officials said a landowner near the pond has been denying the permission to lay a pipeline for 100 metres through his land despite prolonged negotiations. Because of this, they suspended the attempts to bring water to the pond.”

M Sulaiman, assistant engineer in charge of the water resource department said, “We have been waiting for the permission of the land owner for the last two and half years. Even the superintendent engineer of the project held negotiations with him. However, he moved the court against the proposal. Having no option, we finally excluded the water body from the project last week. We have chosen another small pond near the village as an alternative. We are still waiting for permission from the landowner. If he gives consent, we will install an OMS and pipeline to the water body again.”

The Athikadavu - Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project, which is a five-decade-old demand of the people in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts, began in February 2019. Built at a cost of Rs 1,916.41 crore, the project will irrigate 24,468 acres in drought-prone areas in the districts. The trial run was completed recently and the project is ready for inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
annur Coimbatore Athikadavu - Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp