Home States Tamil Nadu

Government responds to governor’s queries

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the governor is intentionally creating problems for the government.

Published: 01st September 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is said to have responded to the questions raised by Governor RN Ravi on the appointment of retired DGP C Sylendra Babu and others as TNPSC chairman and members.   

Sources said the government has reiterated its decision on the appointments and clarified the questions raised by the governor regarding the procedure adopted for selecting Sylendra Babu and others for the TNPSC positions.  Ravi returned the file relating to the appointments last week.  

The ruling DMK took strong objection to the governor returning the file on the appointment of Surendra Babu and others. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the governor is intentionally creating problems for the government,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor RN Ravi C Sylendra Babu and DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp