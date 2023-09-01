Government responds to governor’s queries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is said to have responded to the questions raised by Governor RN Ravi on the appointment of retired DGP C Sylendra Babu and others as TNPSC chairman and members.

Sources said the government has reiterated its decision on the appointments and clarified the questions raised by the governor regarding the procedure adopted for selecting Sylendra Babu and others for the TNPSC positions. Ravi returned the file relating to the appointments last week.

The ruling DMK took strong objection to the governor returning the file on the appointment of Surendra Babu and others. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the governor is intentionally creating problems for the government,” he added.

CHENNAI: The state government is said to have responded to the questions raised by Governor RN Ravi on the appointment of retired DGP C Sylendra Babu and others as TNPSC chairman and members. Sources said the government has reiterated its decision on the appointments and clarified the questions raised by the governor regarding the procedure adopted for selecting Sylendra Babu and others for the TNPSC positions. Ravi returned the file relating to the appointments last week. The ruling DMK took strong objection to the governor returning the file on the appointment of Surendra Babu and others. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the governor is intentionally creating problems for the government,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });