 HC dismisses bail plea of acid attack accused

Taking into consideration the gravity of the acid attack and the preliminary stage of the investigation, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner, the judge said.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:25 AM

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused of attacking three people with acid during a petty quarrel over playing dice on temple premises in Vellore.

Citing orders of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court on acid attack incidents, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman said the court has taken a view that in matters of acid attacks, which cause disability and consequential effect on the body of the victim, the matter has to be dealt with seriously.

“Taking into consideration the nature and gravity of the acid attack and the preliminary stage of the investigation, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner,” the judge said in an order passed on Wednesday.

Settu @ Sudhakar, the petitioner, sought anticipatory bail in a case of attacking three persons with acid. He was booked as the third accused while Kumar was the first accused and Raju the second accused. Kumar, threw acid on Selvam, besides stabbing him with a broken beer bottle. Selvam’s relatives Magendran and Rajesh also suffered acid burns. Citing the bail granted to Raju by the high court, he sought anticipatory bail. 

