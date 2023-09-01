Home States Tamil Nadu

Man kills grandfather after his name omitted from wedding card

An investigation revealed that the accused was upset about not including his family members' names on the wedding card of his uncle's daughter who recently got married.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 78-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his grandson near Nilakkottai on Wednesday night, following a dispute over omitting his family members' names on a wedding card.

According to the police, the deceased, Aachimuthu from Kariampatti village in the district, was murdered by his grandson Marudhai (25).

"An investigation revealed that Marudhai was upset about not including his family members' names on the wedding card of his uncle's daughter who recently got married," sources said.

Sources further said that on Wednesday, Marudhai, in an inebriated state, visited his uncle's home and initiated a heated argument."Upon seeing this, his grandfather Aachimuthu intervened and scolded Marudhai for his inappropriate behaviour towards his uncle. In the melee, Marudhai attacked Aachimuthu with a sickle. Aachimuthu died on the spot, following which Marudhai fled the spot," sources added.

Aachimuthu was rushed to Nilakottai Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Police registered a case and a search is on to nab the accused.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Dindigul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp