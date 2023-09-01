Man kills grandfather after his name omitted from wedding card

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 78-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his grandson near Nilakkottai on Wednesday night, following a dispute over omitting his family members' names on a wedding card.

According to the police, the deceased, Aachimuthu from Kariampatti village in the district, was murdered by his grandson Marudhai (25).

"An investigation revealed that Marudhai was upset about not including his family members' names on the wedding card of his uncle's daughter who recently got married," sources said.



Sources further said that on Wednesday, Marudhai, in an inebriated state, visited his uncle's home and initiated a heated argument."Upon seeing this, his grandfather Aachimuthu intervened and scolded Marudhai for his inappropriate behaviour towards his uncle. In the melee, Marudhai attacked Aachimuthu with a sickle. Aachimuthu died on the spot, following which Marudhai fled the spot," sources added.



Aachimuthu was rushed to Nilakottai Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Police registered a case and a search is on to nab the accused.



