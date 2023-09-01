NIA holds search at Ramnad man’s house over ‘terror link’

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the residence of a Thangachimadam native, Syed Yusif, on Thursday and seized his mobile phone over alleged terror link. He was also questioned for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Sources said the search was conducted based on information that Syed was in contact with a banned terrorist organisation during his stay in Saudi Arabia. “Syed was residing in Saudi in 2019 and 2020. In April this year, it came to light that a few co-workers of Syed in Saudi had a connection with the banned organisation,” they said, adding the NIA also asked Syed to appear at their office on September 5.

