NIA holds search at Ramnad man’s house over ‘terror link’
Published: 01st September 2023 06:51 AM | Last Updated: 01st September 2023 06:51 AM | A+A A-
RAMANATHAPURAM: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the residence of a Thangachimadam native, Syed Yusif, on Thursday and seized his mobile phone over alleged terror link. He was also questioned for nearly two-and-a-half hours.
Sources said the search was conducted based on information that Syed was in contact with a banned terrorist organisation during his stay in Saudi Arabia. “Syed was residing in Saudi in 2019 and 2020. In April this year, it came to light that a few co-workers of Syed in Saudi had a connection with the banned organisation,” they said, adding the NIA also asked Syed to appear at their office on September 5.