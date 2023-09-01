Seven held for bid to kidnap youth, search on for two

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Seven persons of a nine-member gang were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attempted abduction of a 24-year-old youth near Vanur, on Wednesday. The search is on to nab two other accused persons. Sources from Auroville police station said S Pratap, of Vazhapattampalayam village, runs a tea shop near Osuteri lake.

A few days ago, while he was en route to deliver tea to a nearby industry, he was waylaid by a the nine-member gang, who came riding four motorcycles. The assailants waylaid him, interrogated him about his relative Prakash, and attempted to abduct him. Pratap, however, managed to escape and the gang fled after taking his mobile phone, motorcycle, and Rs 5,000 in cash.

Pratap then filed a complaint with the Auroville police. Subsequently, an investigation was launched, which revealed that Prakash had murdered Raja of Amman Nagar near Villianur over a disagreement related to the ganja sale. Seeking revenge, Raja's allies devised a plan to murder Prakash. Failing to locate Prakash, they tried to abduct Pratap, intending to use him as a bargain.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Manikandan (30) of Villianur, P Dinesh (21), Sithanandhan (19), E Lokesh (24) of G N Palayam, U Asarudeen (25) of Kanuvapettai, D Devanathan (23) of Pichaveeranpet, and K Krishnaraj (26) of Oulgaret, from near the Vazhapattampalayam lake area, where the suspects were in hiding. They were then remanded in judicial custody.

