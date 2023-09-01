Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram villagers call off  protest 

According to villagers, the salt pan company encroached over 8 acres of government poramboke lands situated on the banks of the Vaikundaperumalpuram tank.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram villagers called off their protest after the Vilathikulam tahsildar ordered a private salt production company to remove the road encroachment that was blocking the flow of water to the Sri Vaikundaperumal tank in Vaippar 2 village.

Earlier, the villagers, led by social activist SM Gandhi Mallar, had announced that a road blockade would be staged at Vaippar junction on August 31.

According to villagers, the salt pan company encroached over 8 acres of government poramboke lands situated on the banks of the Vaikundaperumalpuram tank. "Besides, the salt manufacturer elevated the pathway along the government poramboke land to a certain height by dumping sand, so that the salt-laden lorries could move easily. The pathway is also mentioned in the village records. However, this elevated pathway has been obstructing the flow of water to the Sri Vaikundaperumal tank, leaving it dry for the past four years," they said.
 
When the villagers announced a protest against the encroachment, the tahsildar surveyed the area and ordered the salt producer to restore the pathway by removing the 6521 cubic metres of sand. The revenue officials had also ordered the cessation of salt pan works on the poramboke lands. Following the orders, the Vaikundaperumalpuram villagers called off the protest, said Gandhi Mallar.

Gandhi Mallar further charged that the villagers could not pursue vegetable cultivation for the past few years as the tank had not received water. Besides, the water supply to the chain of tanks like Sippikulam, has also been hampered, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Vaikundaperumalpuram Thoothukudi road blockade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp