Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to address nation via ‘Speaking for India’ podcast

The objective behind Stalin’s podcast is to shed light on the irregularities of the BJP-led central government.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin and other INDIA leaders in Mumbai| Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to bolster the opposition alliance INDIA, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to address the nation through a podcast ‘Speaking for India’. A statement issued by DMK said the Chief Minister’s speeches will be translated into English and other regional languages. 

“The objective behind Stalin’s podcast is to shed light on the irregularities of the BJP-led central government. The goal is to safeguard the unity of our diverse nation and promote a secular India,” the statement said. Along with the statement, the party also uploaded a 74-second video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA alliance MK Stalin Speaking for India DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp