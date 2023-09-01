Stalin to address nation via ‘Speaking for India’ podcast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to bolster the opposition alliance INDIA, Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to address the nation through a podcast ‘Speaking for India’. A statement issued by DMK said the Chief Minister’s speeches will be translated into English and other regional languages.

“The objective behind Stalin’s podcast is to shed light on the irregularities of the BJP-led central government. The goal is to safeguard the unity of our diverse nation and promote a secular India,” the statement said. Along with the statement, the party also uploaded a 74-second video.

