Technical glitch hits Metro services for two hours 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel plans of commuters taking metro trains to Chennai Airport on Thursday morning went awry after services were hit for nearly two hours due to a technical glitch.

Services between Alandur Metro Station to Chennai Airport got hit around 8:35 a.m. Initially, a single-line operation was undertaken from Little Mount to Arignar Anna Alandur Metro. Normal services were operated from Wimco Nagar Depot to Little Mount on the Blue Line as well as Chennai Central to Alandur Metro Station. Services from St Thomas Mount to Chennai Airport were stopped from 09.32 am to help CMRL undertake work to fix the technical glitch.

After a few hours, metro train services resumed between Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport on the Blue Line. The technical issue between Little Mount and the Airport has now been resolved. Metro train services on Green Line are being operated as per schedule, Chennai Metro said in a statement.

CHENNAI: Travel plans of commuters taking metro trains to Chennai Airport on Thursday morning went awry after services were hit for nearly two hours due to a technical glitch. Services between Alandur Metro Station to Chennai Airport got hit around 8:35 a.m. Initially, a single-line operation was undertaken from Little Mount to Arignar Anna Alandur Metro. Normal services were operated from Wimco Nagar Depot to Little Mount on the Blue Line as well as Chennai Central to Alandur Metro Station. Services from St Thomas Mount to Chennai Airport were stopped from 09.32 am to help CMRL undertake work to fix the technical glitch. After a few hours, metro train services resumed between Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport on the Blue Line. The technical issue between Little Mount and the Airport has now been resolved. Metro train services on Green Line are being operated as per schedule, Chennai Metro said in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });