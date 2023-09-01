Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar's village residents claim DMK party members given priority for Urimai Thogai

According to the residents, out of the 552 women eligible for the scheme, 230 belong to the DMK party.

Chatrareddiapatti village residents claim DMK party members given priority for Urimai Thogai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Alleging that the family of DMK party members were prioritised for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, women residing in Chatrareddiapatti village staged a sit-in protest at the panchayat office on Thursday.

According to the residents, out of the 552 women eligible for the scheme, 230 belong to the DMK party. " We don't know on what basis the women were selected. We did not receive any proper response from the officials either," said a resident, adding that they have also filed several petitions over the issue.

Meanwhile, officials from the revenue department said the final list was not yet released by the state government. However, the women feared they would not get the amount as they did not get a message after they applied for it.

"Few people do not receive the acknowledgement message due to some server issues but their application is under process," an official said, adding that the officials have also explained the process to the protesting women.

