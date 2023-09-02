13th suspect in Kovai car blast case arrested from Kerala prison

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Friday arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the thirteenth suspect, in connection with the 23 October 2022 car blast case in Coimbatore from a prison in Kerala.

Mohammed Azarudeen (38), a resident of Ukkadam, was arrested in 2019 in connection with the Sri Lanka Easter bombing case and is currently lodged in Viyyur high-security prison at Thrissur.

According to the press release issued by NIA on Friday, ISIS-inspired youths were planning to execute a terror act to condemn Azarudeen’s arrest.

The release further stated that Azarudeen, along with other suspects in the car blast case, had attended secret ‘bayan’ classes many years ago where they were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology and motivated to commit violent acts of terror.

Two persons, including Jamesha Mubeen who died in the car blast, had called on Azarudeen in prison.

Terror attack planned

The release further stated that in a conspiracy meeting held in Sathyamangalam, the suspects decided to execute a terror attack on the jail where Azarudeen was housed and bring him out. On October 23, 2022, a car laden with explosives blew up in front of the Kottai Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore.

The car was driven by Mubeen. NIA has so far arrested twelve suspects and filed two chargesheets in the case before the NIA Court in Chennai. Six suspects were charge sheeted on April 20 2023 and five on June 2.

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Friday arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the thirteenth suspect, in connection with the 23 October 2022 car blast case in Coimbatore from a prison in Kerala. Mohammed Azarudeen (38), a resident of Ukkadam, was arrested in 2019 in connection with the Sri Lanka Easter bombing case and is currently lodged in Viyyur high-security prison at Thrissur. According to the press release issued by NIA on Friday, ISIS-inspired youths were planning to execute a terror act to condemn Azarudeen’s arrest. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The release further stated that Azarudeen, along with other suspects in the car blast case, had attended secret ‘bayan’ classes many years ago where they were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology and motivated to commit violent acts of terror. Two persons, including Jamesha Mubeen who died in the car blast, had called on Azarudeen in prison. Terror attack planned The release further stated that in a conspiracy meeting held in Sathyamangalam, the suspects decided to execute a terror attack on the jail where Azarudeen was housed and bring him out. On October 23, 2022, a car laden with explosives blew up in front of the Kottai Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore. The car was driven by Mubeen. NIA has so far arrested twelve suspects and filed two chargesheets in the case before the NIA Court in Chennai. Six suspects were charge sheeted on April 20 2023 and five on June 2.