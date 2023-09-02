As INDIA asks allies to speed up seat sharing, DMK pack may remain intact

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), where the allies reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the process of seat-sharing, both political analysts in the state and the partners in the DMK-led coalition have said that there will be minimal if any, adjustments to the current seat-sharing equation.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing reporters alongside other opposition alliance leaders after the meeting, emphasised their collective purpose saying, “Even though we belong to different parties, we have come together to save Mother India. That is our foremost objective. We have not aligned for political gains. We have teamed up to protect India’s sovereignty, dignity, secularism, social justice, federalism, and fraternity.” He also expressed optimism about the upcoming parliamentary election, saying, “We will succeed in our objective with the support of the people. BJP is not an invincible party. They have been defeated in many states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.”

During the third meeting of INDIA, the parties resolved to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together as much as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and will be wound up as soon as possible through a collaborative spirit of compromise. In light of this resolution, DMK allies are confident that there will be no significant changes in terms of the number of seats they hold within the alliance.

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Su Thirunavukkarasar said, “In the last parliamentary election in 2019, the DMK-led alliance secured nearly 95% victory, and the alliance remains intact. Since every alliance partner was allocated very limited seats, we all won. There is little room for change in the alliance in terms of seat numbers.” Regarding newcomers to the alliance, he said, “Most parties with substantial vote banks are already part of the DMK-led alliance.

I believe that only actor Kamal Haasan, who has chosen not to align with the AIADMKBJP alliance and has his vote bank, may join our DMK-Congress alliance in the state. Apart from the possible inclusion of MNM in the existing DMK-Congress alliance, there will be no significant change.”

Another Congress MP and leaders of left parties also echoed the same sentiments, emphasising that their limited seat allocation is unlikely to change from the previous parliamentary election. Leaders of VCK, MDMK, and KMDK concurred with this perspective. The IJK, led by TR Paarivendhar, which contested under the DMK symbol from the Perambalur parliament constituency in 2019, has moved to the NDA alliance. Veteran journalist and political observer Durai Karthi noted, “The DMK-led alliance is unique in the last three decades, as it is set to contest the second parliament election with the same parties. Since they won all seats except Theni, it appears that there is little room for a change in the alliance.”

He also suggested that actor Kamal Haasan, due to his national recognition, may be offered a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha seat within the DMK-led alliance. Otherwise, the alliance is expected to remain unchanged in the state. Political journalist Raghavendra Aara remarked, “CM MK Stalin has consistently advocated for Congress to ally with like-minded parties, such as the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will disrupt the existing alliance. Perhaps new parties may join, and the DMK could allocate them seats from their quota, as other parties have only a limited number of seats.”

