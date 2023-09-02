Home States Tamil Nadu

Bar Council wants Criminal Law Bills withdrawn, MHAA holds stir

Repealing of law would arise only when the laws are abandoned for a long time and not in usage for long, said the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chairman PS Amalraj.

Advocates staging a protest at the premises of the Madras High Court over the three Criminal Law Bills recently introduced in the Parliament | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) on Friday urged the Centre to withdraw the three proposed new laws that are to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA).

PS Amalraj, chairman of the BCTNP, sought the parliamentary committee to consider the objections raised by the body against enacting the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 aimed at repealing the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.

Amalraj said the existing laws need not be repealed since “they are still in use and not outdated.” Repealing of law would arise only when the laws are abandoned for a long time and not in usage for long,” he said.

“Moreover, the new laws brought by the Centre show that most of the old sections were replaced with the introduction of new clauses and sub-sections,” Amalraj said, adding that “the amendments necessary can be brought without repealing the existing laws.”

MHAA stir
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) staged a demonstration in front of the High Court over the introduction of the new laws.

