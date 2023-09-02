Inebriated Kovai man confesses to killing father, police launch probe

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a slurred speech a 45-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol recently revealed that he had killed his ailing father many years ago.

One of his friends, a police informer, tipped off an officer and they launched an investigation. According to sources, the suspect K Kumar alias Swaminathan (45), who irons clothes at Chokkampudur near Selvapuram, recently met his friends and consumed liquor.

In an inebriated state, Kumar allegedly said he had taken his father, Karuppusamy (65), to Gobichettipalayam in Erode a few years ago and pushed him into a water canal unable to see him suffer from failing health. Subsequently, Kumar lodged a complaint with Selvapuram police that his father had gone missing.

The case remains unsolved to date. Based on the tip-off, police on Friday took Kumar to the crime scene in Gobichettipalayam. A senior police officer said "This is a three-year-old missing case. The information was received through our sources. Based on that, we took the suspect (son of the missing person) to Erode for investigation. We are also investigating whether he really committed the murder or said something under the influence of alcohol. The investigation will take a few days to reach a conclusion."

COIMBATORE: In a slurred speech a 45-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol recently revealed that he had killed his ailing father many years ago. One of his friends, a police informer, tipped off an officer and they launched an investigation. According to sources, the suspect K Kumar alias Swaminathan (45), who irons clothes at Chokkampudur near Selvapuram, recently met his friends and consumed liquor. In an inebriated state, Kumar allegedly said he had taken his father, Karuppusamy (65), to Gobichettipalayam in Erode a few years ago and pushed him into a water canal unable to see him suffer from failing health. Subsequently, Kumar lodged a complaint with Selvapuram police that his father had gone missing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case remains unsolved to date. Based on the tip-off, police on Friday took Kumar to the crime scene in Gobichettipalayam. A senior police officer said "This is a three-year-old missing case. The information was received through our sources. Based on that, we took the suspect (son of the missing person) to Erode for investigation. We are also investigating whether he really committed the murder or said something under the influence of alcohol. The investigation will take a few days to reach a conclusion."