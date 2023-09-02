Law and order deteriorating in state, says EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Referring to the recent incidents across the state, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday took on the DMK government on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation.

In a statement, Palaniswami recalled the attack on a police officer by students in Perambur; a prisoner from a foreign country attacking a prison official in Puzhal prison; daylight assault on a trader in Pattukottai and seizure of narcotic substances in various places.

He said after the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, Tamil Nadu has become a ‘narcotics Kendra and the government has been concentrating only on promoting the chief minister. Palaniswami said the DMK government should come forward to deploy efficient police officials to put down the prevalence of narcotic substances.

‘Narcotics Kendra

Palaniswami said after DMK assumed office, TN has become a ‘narcotics Kendra and the government has been eyeing only promoting the CM.

