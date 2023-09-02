Home States Tamil Nadu

Man sets 95-year-old woman and his own house on fire over land dispute, held 

A probe initiated found that the man had set his own house on fire to avoid suspicion. He was subsequently arrested.

Published: 02nd September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

fire-accident-blaze

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 95-year-old woman on Friday succumbed to burn injuries after she was set on fire, while asleep on the verandah of her house, allegedly by a 70-year-old man in Alagamadai village in Thiruvadanai area, Ramanathapuram, on intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The accused, identified as Chithiravelu of Alagamadai village, was arrested under charges of murder and remanded, on Friday. According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pappu aged 95, and Chithiravelu, both hailing from the same village of Alagamadai in Thiruvadanai, were at loggerheads over a land parcel of four cents in front of Pappu’s house.

On March 19, Durairaj, the son of Pappu, attempted to dismantle a temporary shed on the land parcel, resulting in an argument between him and Chithiravelu. A case was subsequently registered at Thiruvadanai police station and Durairaj was arrested.

Against this background, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Chithiraivelu locked the doors of Pappu’s house with wires, after which he poured kerosene on Pappu, who was asleep, before setting her on fire. Sources said she was sleeping on the verandah. She was declared dead at the Government Medical College.

A probe initiated found that Chithiravelu had set his own house on fire to avoid suspicion. He was subsequently arrested.

