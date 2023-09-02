Socioeconomic factors play major role in curbing Tuberculosis

Dr Asha Frederick By

Express News Service

Tuberculosis is an ancient disease that has been around for centuries. The earliest known evidence of TB comes from mummies in Egypt that date back to 3000 BC. The discovery of a bacterium that causes TB, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, by Robert Koch in 1882 was a major breakthrough in the fight against the disease. This led to the development of effective treatments for TB, such as antibiotics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 10.4 million new cases of TB and 1.5 million deaths from TB in 2020. The highest burden of TB is in Southeast Asia and Africa.

TB is curable with early diagnosis and treatment. The standard treatment for TB is a combination of antibiotics that must be taken for several months. Treatment is often difficult because the bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics. With various advancements in developing drugs for TB treatment and a well-structured national programme for TB elimination, we have been able to control the rapid spread of the disease but when it comes to elimination, various socioeconomic factors play a major role.

Latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) is a condition in which a person has been infected with the TB bacteria but does not have any symptoms and cannot spread the disease. The bacteria are inactive in the body and do not cause any harm.

About 1 in 3 people worldwide have latent TB infection. Most people with LTBI will never develop active TB disease. However, about 5-10% of them will develop active TB disease at some point in their lives, and they serve as a pool for the incidence of TB cases. The risk of developing active TB disease is higher in people who are HIV-positive, have a weakened immune system, are malnourished or are exposed to someone with active TB disease. This along with low healthcare-seeking behaviour in the community poses a major challenge in early diagnosis of TB which is key to stopping its spread.

Tamil Nadu has now started to implement TB preventive therapy, which has been shown as effective in various studies globally. When it comes to elimination of disease, vaccines are among the most effective tools. However, to date, there is no effective vaccine for TB although the BCG vaccine can offer some protection.

Tamil Nadu has made remarkable strides towards TB elimination, demonstrating how collaborative strategies, innovative interventions, and a commitment to healthcare can bring about significant change. To eliminate TB a number of things can be done. First, early diagnosis and treatment are essential. People infected with TB but who do not yet have symptoms should be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible. This will prevent them from developing active TB and spreading the disease to others. To ensure early detection, awareness about TB and its symptoms must be raised. Tamil Nadu has implemented educational campaigns through various media platforms, schools, and community events to dispel myths, reduce stigma, and promote early healthcare-seeking behaviour.

Second, we must improve access to care. People who need TB treatment should be able to get it easily and affordably. This includes providing financial assistance to those who cannot afford treatment. A robust healthcare infrastructure, as present in TN, is critical in advancing TB elimination efforts. Third, TB control programmes must be strengthened to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. This includes training healthcare workers, providing better diagnostic tools, and developing new drugs and vaccines.

Fourth, the social determinants of TB must be addressed. TB is more common among people living in poverty, in crowded conditions, or with other health problems. Finally, collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare institutions, NGOs, and international organizations, plays a pivotal role in the control of TB. These partnerships have led to the development of innovative strategies, research projects, and resource-sharing. TB elimination is a complex challenge, but it is possible to achieve the goal. Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

Dr. Asha Frederick is the State TB Officer, the National TB Elimination Programme

Tuberculosis is an ancient disease that has been around for centuries. The earliest known evidence of TB comes from mummies in Egypt that date back to 3000 BC. The discovery of a bacterium that causes TB, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, by Robert Koch in 1882 was a major breakthrough in the fight against the disease. This led to the development of effective treatments for TB, such as antibiotics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 10.4 million new cases of TB and 1.5 million deaths from TB in 2020. The highest burden of TB is in Southeast Asia and Africa. TB is curable with early diagnosis and treatment. The standard treatment for TB is a combination of antibiotics that must be taken for several months. Treatment is often difficult because the bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics. With various advancements in developing drugs for TB treatment and a well-structured national programme for TB elimination, we have been able to control the rapid spread of the disease but when it comes to elimination, various socioeconomic factors play a major role. Latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) is a condition in which a person has been infected with the TB bacteria but does not have any symptoms and cannot spread the disease. The bacteria are inactive in the body and do not cause any harm. About 1 in 3 people worldwide have latent TB infection. Most people with LTBI will never develop active TB disease. However, about 5-10% of them will develop active TB disease at some point in their lives, and they serve as a pool for the incidence of TB cases. The risk of developing active TB disease is higher in people who are HIV-positive, have a weakened immune system, are malnourished or are exposed to someone with active TB disease. This along with low healthcare-seeking behaviour in the community poses a major challenge in early diagnosis of TB which is key to stopping its spread. Tamil Nadu has now started to implement TB preventive therapy, which has been shown as effective in various studies globally. When it comes to elimination of disease, vaccines are among the most effective tools. However, to date, there is no effective vaccine for TB although the BCG vaccine can offer some protection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tamil Nadu has made remarkable strides towards TB elimination, demonstrating how collaborative strategies, innovative interventions, and a commitment to healthcare can bring about significant change. To eliminate TB a number of things can be done. First, early diagnosis and treatment are essential. People infected with TB but who do not yet have symptoms should be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible. This will prevent them from developing active TB and spreading the disease to others. To ensure early detection, awareness about TB and its symptoms must be raised. Tamil Nadu has implemented educational campaigns through various media platforms, schools, and community events to dispel myths, reduce stigma, and promote early healthcare-seeking behaviour. Second, we must improve access to care. People who need TB treatment should be able to get it easily and affordably. This includes providing financial assistance to those who cannot afford treatment. A robust healthcare infrastructure, as present in TN, is critical in advancing TB elimination efforts. Third, TB control programmes must be strengthened to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. This includes training healthcare workers, providing better diagnostic tools, and developing new drugs and vaccines. Fourth, the social determinants of TB must be addressed. TB is more common among people living in poverty, in crowded conditions, or with other health problems. Finally, collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare institutions, NGOs, and international organizations, plays a pivotal role in the control of TB. These partnerships have led to the development of innovative strategies, research projects, and resource-sharing. TB elimination is a complex challenge, but it is possible to achieve the goal. Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu Dr. Asha Frederick is the State TB Officer, the National TB Elimination Programme