Tender floated to construct Madurai AIIMS: Centre to HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The union government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday that a tender has been floated for the construction of AIIMS in Thoppur, Madurai.

The counsel representing the centre made the statement before a Bench of justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi and sought time to file a detailed response, along with a copy of the tender proceedings. The matter was adjourned to October 13.

The counsel made the statement pursuant to a direction issued by the court seeking a detailed status report on the progress of the construction of AIIMS in Madurai, in a contempt petition filed over delay in its construction.

The petitioner, KK Ramesh of Madurai, alleged that though a division bench of the court, on August 17, 2021, had directed the centre to complete the construction work of AIIMS in Madurai within 36 months, there has been no progress in the construction for the past one year. Claiming that the government had not taken even a single step towards implementing the order, he filed the contempt petition.

However, noting that the period fixed by the government is not yet over, the registry did not number the contempt petition and listed it for deciding whether the petition is maintainable. The maintainability of the petition is yet to be decided.

