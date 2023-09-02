Home States Tamil Nadu

Two TN IAS officers appointed secretaries of the centre’s MeitY and telecom departments 

While Krishnan has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Mittal will be secretary of telecom.

Published: 02nd September 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Mittal has been appointed secretary of department of telecommunications.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has appointed two senior IAS officers, S Krishnan and Neeraj Mittal to key positions in the Union Ministry of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology led by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While Krishnan has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Mittal will be secretary of telecom. Krishnan was serving as industries secretary and Neeraj Mittal was CMD of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation. 
Krishnan was doing preparatory work for the Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024 and garnering investments. 

Krishnan, a 1989 batch of IAS officers, had held many positions in the state including finance secretary. Between 2004 and 2007, he served as private secretary to then union finance minister P Chidambaram. He also served as technical assistant to the executive director of the International Monetary Fund, in Washington DC between 2007 and 2011.  

Mittal had served as information technology secretary of the state. He served in key positions in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas between 2010 and 2015, and later, he was on foreign posting till 2018. He served as executive director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited between 1998 and 1999 and in the Department of Communications and Information Technology in 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology telecom Tamil Nadu IAS officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp