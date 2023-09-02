Two TN IAS officers appointed secretaries of the centre’s MeitY and telecom departments 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has appointed two senior IAS officers, S Krishnan and Neeraj Mittal to key positions in the Union Ministry of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology led by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While Krishnan has been appointed secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Mittal will be secretary of telecom. Krishnan was serving as industries secretary and Neeraj Mittal was CMD of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Krishnan was doing preparatory work for the Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024 and garnering investments.

Krishnan, a 1989 batch of IAS officers, had held many positions in the state including finance secretary. Between 2004 and 2007, he served as private secretary to then union finance minister P Chidambaram. He also served as technical assistant to the executive director of the International Monetary Fund, in Washington DC between 2007 and 2011.

Mittal had served as information technology secretary of the state. He served in key positions in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas between 2010 and 2015, and later, he was on foreign posting till 2018. He served as executive director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited between 1998 and 1999 and in the Department of Communications and Information Technology in 2008.

