90 staff of anti-child labour project unpaid for 1.5 years

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Teachers, trainers, and clerks who were part of the now discontinued National Child Labour Project (NCLP) scheme in Vellore and neighbouring districts have not been paid their salaries even after 25 months. The matter came to light after 90 contract staff members of the 30 NCLP special schools in Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet districts submitted a petition, on August 28.

Their complaint comes two years after the Centre discontinued the NCLP in 2021, but agreed to extend the scheme in Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet, among other districts, to complete the two-year programme of the last batch. The decision followed a survey, conducted the same year, which had already chosen the kids to be enrolled at the special schools. In March 2023, the last batch completed its course, yet the staff has been unpaid since August 2021.

The district child labour department requested funds, but these are yet to be released. Sources said, the NCLP, introduced in Vellore in 1996, was the Union Labour Ministry's initiative to combat child labour. There were 6,000 child labourers, a lot of whom were dropouts and enrolled in these special schools, following which they could return to mainstream schools. It was terminated in 2021 and merged with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), under the Union Ministry of Education, following the latter's notice to incorporate NCLP under SSA.

There were 30 special schools across Vellore (21), Tirupattur (6), and Ranipet (3). These centres had a total strength of 30 teachers, 30 clerks, and 30 helpers, all of whom were hired on a contract basis. None has been paid for the last two years. Official sources indicate that Vellore is 20 months behind on salaries. One of the affected clerks, Kalaiyarasan, said, "I am a clerk, and my family was solely dependent on this salary. Without it, our situation has become dire."

A teacher said, "I have a lot of debts to clear and I am struggling. I have worked both in the capacity of a teacher and clerk." After the discontinuation of the scheme, these former staff members have started looking for other jobs. A teacher, who is one of the petitioners, said, "We have worked tirelessly for the last five years, and have taught a total of 1,772 students at the Vellore Special School. Most of them are leading better lives now, except for us." When TNIE asked why they continued to work without salaries, some of the complainants said that hopes for permanent posts and remuneration kept them going. In Vellore, the survey on child labour, an official from the department said, was completed before the scheme was discontinued.

"We began our work before the discontinuation was announced. We also obtained permission from the Centre to provide an estimate for our salaries in 2021," the official explained. Although an estimate was sent and it was approved by the Centre, both in 2021, salaries were not credited. When contacted, Vellore District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian told TNIE, "This scheme is a Central government scheme. If the Centre releases funds for the unpaid employees, we are prepared to distribute the funds."

