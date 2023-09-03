Home States Tamil Nadu

Ahead of launching ‘yatra’, Former CM OPS meets Rajinikanth

The office of OPS described the meeting with Rajinikanth as a courtesy call. Neither OPS nor Rajinikanth has said anything about the meeting or tweeted it as they usually do.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam called on actor Rajinikanth on Saturday ahead of launching his Puratchi Payanam from Kancheepuram on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who has been getting a beating in his legal battle over the AIADMK, on Saturday called on actor Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence and held discussions for around an hour.  Significantly, the meeting took place a day ahead of Panneerselvam launching his ‘Puratchi Payanam’ from Kancheepuram where he is expected to make key announcements about his future course of political journey.  

There are expectations about whether he will continue his legal battle to win his rightful place in the AIADMK or launch a political party of his own like TTV Dhinakaran.  Leaders who are closely associated with Panneerselvam are tight-lipped about his next move. Against this backdrop, Panneerselvam has met Rajinikanth who opted out of politics three years ago.

When contacted, the office of OPS described the meeting with Rajinikanth as a courtesy call. Neither OPS nor Rajinikanth has said anything about the meeting or tweeted it as they usually do.  However, functionaries close to OPS said the former CM would have congratulated the actor about the success of his movie ‘Jailer’ and might have shared his views on the recent developments in AIADMK. Besides, the supporters are happy that the meeting with the superstar took place ahead of OPS’s ‘payanam’.

In December 2021, VK Sasikala called on Rajinikanth and held discussions, but described the meeting as a courtesy call to enquire about the actor’s health and wish him to get the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.  At that time, Sasikala’s meeting was speculated as part of her efforts to make a comeback in the AIADMK and to reach out to some top leaders in Delhi.

Meanwhile, in Kancheepuram, advertisements have been made by the supporters of OPS about the ‘Puratchi Payanam’ and they used the AIADMK flag. Irked by this, AIADMK district functionaries have lodged a complaint with the police referring to the recent verdict of the Madras High Court upholding the resolutions passed in the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11, 2022.

