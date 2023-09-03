Chandrayaan-3 success credit goes to tech made in India

By Express News Service

VELLORE: One of the keys to the success of Chandrayaan-3 was the utilisation of technology developed in India, explained the mission’s director Mohanakumar during a talk held at VIT in Vellore, on Friday. This, he said, was also a learning from their past mistakes.

Mohanakumar told students that Chandrayaan-3’s achievement can be attributed to the technology that was made in India and as a result a cheap alternative. The work of ISRO scientists, the government, and private companies, who provided equipment and materials, also contributed to the success.

Mohanakumar encouraged students to find ways to make passenger planes. “India lacks the expertise to build passenger planes, and so we import parts. Flying is safer than other forms of transport, and there’s potential for growth here,” he noted

