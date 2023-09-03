Fire destroys two cars in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two cars parked in front of a school on Sampath Street in Rathinapuri were destroyed in a fire in the wee hours of Saturday. While locals said they saw a man setting fire to one of the cars, forensic experts suspect an electric short circuit triggered the blaze.

Rathinapuri police said M Anandakumar (47), owner of a solar panel manufacturing company at Kavundampalayam, parked his sports utility vehicle in front of the school, a few metres away from his home. He used to park the car there because the street was narrow further down. Locals alerted Anandakumar around 2.45 am and he alerted Rathinapuri police who rushed to the spot.

However, the car was completely gutted in the fire. The flames spread to another car and it was also gutted. The fire brigade put out the fire at around 3.30 am. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Anandakumar had an enmity with a second-hand car seller and the seller might have set the car on fire. Rathinapuri police have collected CCTV footage in the area.

