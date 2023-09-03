Kovai corporation begins drainage work on Edayar Street

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After TNIE’s report on sewage water flowing onto UTG lane on Edayar Street due to damage to an illegal drainage connection, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials on Saturday started clearing the clogged drain, removing stagnant sewage water, and constructing a new drainage connection.

“A septic tank cleaner truck was brought into the area to clear the clogged drain and suck out sewage water overflowing from the manhole onto the streets. The officials have begun constructing a new drainage near the house which had an illegal UGD pipeline. Hope this will provide a permanent solution to the people,” said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

Earlier, residents of the UTG lane in ward 81 of the central zone had raised complaints against a house owner who had constructed a drainage pipeline that was broken during drinking water pipeline laying work by the civic body. This resulted in sewage water flowing into the street.

A CCMC official told TNIE, “The house owner has been instructed to pay up the amount to remove the broken pipeline from which the sewage water has been leaking and to install a new drainage connection.”

