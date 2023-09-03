Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bins firm's appeal against compensation

The court also concurred with the fixation of compensation amount by the tribunal and said it is ‘reasonable.’

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an insurance company that challenged the order of a motor vehicle accident claims tribunal awarding compensation to family members of a road accident victim.

The appeal was filed by United India Insurance Company Limited against the order of the claims tribunal of Erode dated January 10, 2020, awarding Rs 23.31lakh with an interest of 7.5% from the date of the petition to the family of KR Murugesan who died six months after sustaining injuries in an accident.

The victim had met with an accident on February 28, 2016, on Thondamuthur Road and died on September 3, 2016. The company had contended that the death was not attributable to the accident. But, medical reports said the man died of a ‘pulmonary embolism’ owing to injuries.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and V Lakshminarayanan, said, “The appellant has failed to let in any evidence to show that Murugesan had died due to some other sickness. The severity of the injury leads us to the conclusion that Murugesan died only due to the accident. We reject the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.”

The court also concurred with the fixation of compensation amount by the tribunal and said it is ‘reasonable.’

