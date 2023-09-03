Madras HC orders treatment to three Nigerian prisoners in Puzhal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered Puzhal Central Prison authorities to provide treatment to three Nigerian inmates who were allegedly assaulted by a prison officer.

A division bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate A Sivakumar @ Sivaji.

The counsel for the petitioner, R Sankarasubbu, submitted that two of the detenus were unable to walk but the additional public prosecutor told the court that they were booked for assaulting the jail staff and were produced before a jurisdictional magistrate for remand and they were also examined by the prison doctor.

“However, as it is a plea for medical attention, we deem it appropriate to say that it is better to err on the right side; and therefore we direct the third respondent (prison superintendent) to ensure the detenus are taken to the Govt Stanley and ensure they get medical treatment,” the court ordered.

The petitioner had sought treatment to Nigerian nationals Augustin, Edwin and Immanuel, as they were injured due to alleged torture meted out to them by a deputy jailor on August 26.

