Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders treatment to three Nigerian prisoners in Puzhal

The petitioner had sought treatment for Nigerian nationals Augustin, Edwin and Immanuel, as they were injured due to alleged torture meted out to them by a deputy jailor on August 26.

Published: 03rd September 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered Puzhal Central Prison authorities to provide treatment to three Nigerian inmates who were allegedly assaulted by a prison officer.

A division bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate A Sivakumar @ Sivaji.

The counsel for the petitioner, R Sankarasubbu, submitted that two of the detenus were unable to walk but the additional public prosecutor told the court that they were booked for assaulting the jail staff and were produced before a jurisdictional magistrate for remand and they were also examined by the prison doctor.

“However, as it is a plea for medical attention, we deem it appropriate to say that it is better to err on the right side; and therefore we direct the third respondent (prison superintendent) to ensure the detenus are taken to the Govt Stanley and ensure they get medical treatment,” the court ordered.

The petitioner had sought treatment to Nigerian nationals Augustin, Edwin and Immanuel, as they were injured due to alleged torture meted out to them by a deputy jailor on August 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Puzhal Central prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp