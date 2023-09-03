Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister inaugurates special camp for people with disabilities

On the occasion, Geetha Jeevan said people from the age of 10 can register with the differently abled welfare board established by Karunanidhi and avail themselves of the benefits.

Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated a special camp for people with disabilities and distributed Rs 4.5 lakh worth aids to 29 people. (Photo | Twitter @ P. Geetha Jeevan)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated a special camp for people with disabilities and distributed Rs 4.5 lakh worth aids to 29 people. The event was held at St Mary's Boys Higher Secondary School on behalf of the differently abled welfare department.

The aids include motorised tailoring machines, speaking aids and compensation for accidental and natural deaths. On the occasion, Geetha Jeevan said people from the age of 10 can register with the differently abled welfare board established by Karunanidhi and and avail themselves of the benefits including assistance for education, marriage, bikes, walking aides and artificial limbs.

"Tamil Nadu, being a medical capital, has all the necessary infrastructure for early intervention in case of disabilities," the minister said. The event also saw the minister instantly ordering to issue a three-wheeler for a woman who came to the venue crawling. District Differently abled welfare officer Brahmanayagam and speech therapist Rajeswari were present.

