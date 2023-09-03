Private bank manager booked in job fraud case  

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A case was registered against the manager of a bank and a few others on Friday for allegedly cheating a Srivilliputhur resident of Rs 14 lakh in 2021 by promising to get a job for son in the public works department (PWD).

Sources said the victim G Maniraj (48) was assured of a job for his son by the bank manager, Siva, and his father-in-law Kumar in exchange for a sum of Rs 15 lakh. Falling in their trap, in October 2021, Maniraj gave Rs 9 lakh to Kumar.

"Later, a person named Usha, who introduced herself as an officer at the PWD spoke to Maniraj and said his son would get an appointment letter by December and asked him to hand it over to the officials at the PWD without opening the cover," they said.

When Maniraj's son went to the PWD office, Kumar and another person who pretended to be a PWD official asked him to come another day claiming that the superior officials weren't in the office. Later, in February 2022, Maniraj was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh so that his son could get the job, and he duly obliged. However, Maniraj later learnt that he was cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Kumar, his son-in-law, Siva, and a few others.

