Tiruchy Corporation to dump debris in ill-maintained plots to prevent waterlogging during monsoon

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Taking into account concerns of waterlogging in vacant plots facilitating mosquito breeding during the monsoon, the city corporation has been directed by the mayor to dump debris in such land parcels in the event of inaction by the landowners.

With several measures like installation of boards, and warning of action, at ill-maintained plots failing to elicit response from landowners, a senior corporation official said, “It is a task to track several landowners. Some landowners responded to the notices we put up at ill-maintained plots while others either ignored them or were unaware as they may be residing in other districts or states. We have requested councillors to obtain the details of such owners in their respective ward. If they are unable to get it, we will dump debris in such plots to prevent waterlogging."

Officials said that the measures are to ensure a safe monsoon. "We start such measures ahead of the rainy season. We are also considering imposing a fine on ill-maintained properties in our records. They would have to pay it at some point. It may be when they come up to construct a building on their plot," an official said. Meanwhile, residents suggested the civic body also come up with an action plan for ill-maintained government plots.

"It is unclear why the corporation is considering only the ill-maintained private plots. For instance, the railway has several such vacant plots in Khajamalai and Ponmalai. What would they do to prevent mosquito breeding in such property? Would they dump debris there? The corporation has to consider the issues," said M Kumaran of Khajamalai. When enquired, senior officials said that the corporation will consider the matter and contact the respective government departments to improve the condition of vacant plots.

TIRUCHY: Taking into account concerns of waterlogging in vacant plots facilitating mosquito breeding during the monsoon, the city corporation has been directed by the mayor to dump debris in such land parcels in the event of inaction by the landowners. With several measures like installation of boards, and warning of action, at ill-maintained plots failing to elicit response from landowners, a senior corporation official said, “It is a task to track several landowners. Some landowners responded to the notices we put up at ill-maintained plots while others either ignored them or were unaware as they may be residing in other districts or states. We have requested councillors to obtain the details of such owners in their respective ward. If they are unable to get it, we will dump debris in such plots to prevent waterlogging." Officials said that the measures are to ensure a safe monsoon. "We start such measures ahead of the rainy season. We are also considering imposing a fine on ill-maintained properties in our records. They would have to pay it at some point. It may be when they come up to construct a building on their plot," an official said. Meanwhile, residents suggested the civic body also come up with an action plan for ill-maintained government plots.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "It is unclear why the corporation is considering only the ill-maintained private plots. For instance, the railway has several such vacant plots in Khajamalai and Ponmalai. What would they do to prevent mosquito breeding in such property? Would they dump debris there? The corporation has to consider the issues," said M Kumaran of Khajamalai. When enquired, senior officials said that the corporation will consider the matter and contact the respective government departments to improve the condition of vacant plots.