TNIE impact: Postpartum ward at MGMGH closed, repairs to plug water seepage commence

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hours after a TNIE report highlighted rainwater seepage from damaged walls at the postpartum ward in the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health building of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the hospital administration closed down the ward and shifted the patients.

TNIE in its article, ‘Leakage, crumbling walls give sleepless nights to patients’ that appeared in its edition dated September 2, 2023, pointed to the issues patients under postpartum care faced from poor infrastructure. Hospital sources whom TNIE spoke to said that repairs have commenced at the ward in question, Ward number 53, and added that it would be reopened for use upon work completion. The building is being inspected to prevent any seepage from recurring, they added.

