Two surrender in kabaddi player's murder case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In connection with the murder of a 27-year-old kabaddi player, two suspects surrendered before JM II in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

The deceased, T Sathiyamoorthy, returned from abroad six months ago and used to play kabaddi in the locality. According to sources, he also used to go to vadamaadu manjuvirattu (taming sport) with suspects T Siva (22) and S Thirupathi (23) of the same locality. Due to some enmity between them, both had a heated argument in the late hours of August 31.

On September 1, Sathiyamoorthy was found dead with cut injuries in the locality, and Siva and Thirupathi surrendered before the magistrate. "A goat of Sathiyamoorthy's relative was missing. When the relative, Sathiyamoorthy and the suspects were having liquor, a heated argument broke out between them and the suspects were accused of stealing the goat. Irked over this, the suspects murdered Sathiyamoorthy later," said sources.

The police are not clear whether the suspects really stole the goat and are searching for more suspects in the case. Siva and Thirupathi will be under Keelavalavu police custody for further investigation in the case.

