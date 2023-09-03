Union minister inaugurates seaweed park in Ramnathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Union minister Parshottam Rupala, along with Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan, laid the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated seaweed park at an estimated cost of Rs 127.71 crore in Thondi on Saturday. While addressing the media, L Murugan said the BJP government has allocated more than Rs 38,500 crore for fishermen's welfare schemes. Later in the day, he visited Madurai Meenakshi temple in the evening hours.

After laying the foundation stone, Parshottam Rupala said the Sagar Parikrama Sea Voyage Project has been started to meet fishermen in coastal areas and improve their livelihood. "Tamil Nadu is the first state in India where the programme, which will provide employment to fishers of six districts, has been launched. The seaweed project will empower women economically. It can be used to produce everything from food to pharmaceuticals. It should be implemented and distributed to the people. Kisan credit cards are available to fishermen. In Ramanathapuram district, 374 people have registered under the scheme and have been given financial assistance of Rs 4.71 lakh," he added.

L Murugan, when asked about the long pending demand of fishermen to lift the ban on sea cucumber, said a decision will be taken after an official meeting. "Of the total Rs 38,500 crore, more than 18,000 crore has been given to Tamil Nadu. As demanded by fishermen, an air ambulance facility will soon be initiated. A special committee of ministers from India and Sri Lanka will meet to discuss a permanent solution for the Katchatheevu issue," he added.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Union minister Parshottam Rupala, along with Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan, laid the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated seaweed park at an estimated cost of Rs 127.71 crore in Thondi on Saturday. While addressing the media, L Murugan said the BJP government has allocated more than Rs 38,500 crore for fishermen's welfare schemes. Later in the day, he visited Madurai Meenakshi temple in the evening hours. After laying the foundation stone, Parshottam Rupala said the Sagar Parikrama Sea Voyage Project has been started to meet fishermen in coastal areas and improve their livelihood. "Tamil Nadu is the first state in India where the programme, which will provide employment to fishers of six districts, has been launched. The seaweed project will empower women economically. It can be used to produce everything from food to pharmaceuticals. It should be implemented and distributed to the people. Kisan credit cards are available to fishermen. In Ramanathapuram district, 374 people have registered under the scheme and have been given financial assistance of Rs 4.71 lakh," he added. L Murugan, when asked about the long pending demand of fishermen to lift the ban on sea cucumber, said a decision will be taken after an official meeting. "Of the total Rs 38,500 crore, more than 18,000 crore has been given to Tamil Nadu. As demanded by fishermen, an air ambulance facility will soon be initiated. A special committee of ministers from India and Sri Lanka will meet to discuss a permanent solution for the Katchatheevu issue," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });