Vulture conservation event in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve 

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: As part of International Vulture Day, the forest department with the help of Arulagam launched an audio system to sensitise tourists about vulture conservation at the Theppakadu reception centre in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

Divya, deputy director of MTR, inaugurated the audio system ‘Vulture Talk’ which will sensitise the tourists in eight different languages in about three minutes. A rally was also organised in Masinagudi in which school students, veterinarians, and veterinary pharmacists took part. They requested farmers to avoid using Ketoprofen and Aceclofenac.

Arulagam team engaged a man to act like actor Vadivelu to sensitise people in and around Masinagudi about vulture protection. Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam, said that they took veterinarians and pharmacists to vulture habitats inside the forest and they spotted white-rumped vultures using binoculars for the first time.

“We hope that we can protect the vultures by involving all stakeholders. Veterinarians and pharmacists have also agreed not to sell diclofenac Ketoprofen, Aceclfenac,” he said. A special paramapadham (snake ladder) game was organised for students as part of the event.

