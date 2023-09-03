Home States Tamil Nadu

Why delay fuel subsidy, BJP questions DMK

Annamalai said DMK had been blaming the Centre for the rising fuel price, but did not announce a Rs 100 subsidy even after the Union government announced a Rs 200 subsidy.

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Saturday questioned the DMK why it was yet to fulfil its poll promise of giving Rs 100 subsidy for domestic LPG cylinders.

Addressing reporters at the airport, Annamalai said DMK had been blaming the Centre for the rising fuel price, but did not announce a Rs 100 subsidy even after the Union government announced a Rs 200 subsidy. Also, the DMK government did not reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4 per litre as promised in its election manifesto.

On the challenge posed by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman that the BJP cannot secure more votes than his party, Annamalai said “Not one per cent, we will secure 30 % votes in Lok Sabha elections. There will be no NTK after the 2024 elections. NTK is indulging in hate politics. Youths should not accept the secessionist ideology of NTK.”

Responding to a question about NIA arresting a 13th suspect in the car blast case on Friday, Annamalai said it was shameful that the state was calling it a cylinder blast. “This is a black mark on state police and the DMK. A charge sheet has been filed against 13 persons in the case.”

