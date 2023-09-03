Woman dies after drinking contaminated water, CM gives Rs 2L aid to kin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A couple of weeks after 20 residents of Navamal Maruthur Colony, near Kandamangalam in Villupuram, were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water, 44-year-old S Shyamala died on Saturday. In the immediate aftermath of her death, District Collector C Palani suspended the panchayat secretary the same day. Sources say nearly 5,000 residents live in Navamal Maruthur Colony. A leakage in a water pipeline resulted in the mixing of drainage water from a nearby canal with the drinking water supply. Unaware of the contamination, over 100 people consumed it and suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. Twenty of them were rushed to hospitals. On Saturday, Shyamala of Chellankuppam died at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment with two others. Her family had protested alleging inadequate treatment for her. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy visited the hospital and assured the family that necessary care was given. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased.