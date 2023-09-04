20 bird species in TN on highest conservation priority list

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Setting off the alarm bells, 20 bird species in Tamil Nadu have featured in the highest conservation priority list in the State Of India’s Birds 2023 report that was released recently. The study also lists 178 bird species in the country as the highest conservation priority.

Claiming that all the 20 bird species are found in the Western Ghats, bird watchers urged the authorities not to disturb the bird habitats by way of developmental activities such as road widening and other human intrusion.

Coordinator- Coimbatore City Bird Atlas said there are four specific species for Tamil Nadu which are on top of the list of conservation priorities.

“They are Nilgiri Laughingthrush, Ashambu Laughingthrush, White Bellied Sholakili and Nilgiri Pipit,” said T Arulvelan coordinator-, Coimbatore City Bird Atlas.

P Jeganathan, wildlife scientist told TNIE 14 species, including Indian Roller, have been recommended for IUCN Red List reassessment.

