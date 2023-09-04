Central funds to help revive 400 lakes in TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is set to rejuvenate 400 lakes across the state, thanks to financial support from the central government, and the extensive project is slated for completion in the next couple of years.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “The lake restoration initiative falls under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP), and it is a collaborative effort between the Union and state governments. As per the new guidelines of PMKSY, effective from January 2022, the funding ratio stands at 60:40 (Union: state).”

The department’s initial focus will be on 100 tanks,11 in Kallakurichi, 39 in Ramanathapuram, 49 in Sivagangai, and 1 in Virudhunagar (1) districts with an estimated cost of Rs 100.93 crore, benefiting a substantial 15,517 acres. Another official said under the PMKSY scheme, the department had initially undertaken the renovation of 445 tanks at a cost of Rs 221.56 crore across 26 districts.

On the funding, he said the department had successfully restored 236 tanks during phases 1 to 4. “For phase 5, the WRD has earmarked 9 tanks in Dindigul district, with an expenditure of `4.17 crore. However, the central government’s share of funding is yet to be disbursed,” he said, adding they had submitted a proposal to the central government to expedite the release of funds, and once they receive the funds, the department will promptly complete the remaining works.

Additionally, the official said, nearly 300 tanks are in line for restoration over the next two years.

K Balasubramani, state secretary of Vivasayigal Munnetra Kazhagam (Farmers’ Association), said though the renovation of tanks in various districts is a positive step, the government should also address encroachments on water bodies. “These encroachments disrupt water flow, causing hardships for farmers in low-lying areas who struggle to secure sufficient water for their crops.”

