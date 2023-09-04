CM Stalin appreciates TN's Nigar Shaji for contributions  to Aditya L-1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday lauded the Aditya mission project director Nigar Shaji of Tamil Nadu.

In his social media message, Stalin said, “I applaud Tamil woman #NigarShaji who was born in Sengotai, Tenkasi district and rose to become the project director of India’s first solar probe #AdityaL1 .”

Highlighting the achievements of students of government schools, Stalin added,

“Our accomplished Tamilians from #Chandrayaan to #Aditya continue to prove that the students in Tamilnadu’s state government school, college and curriculum are second to none in terms of ability and quality. I am as proud as Nigar Shaji’s family is to see her spearheading the project of @Isro.”

தென்காசி மாவட்டத்தின் செங்கோட்டையில் பிறந்து, சூரியனை ஆய்வுசெய்யும் இந்தியாவின் முதல் விண்கலமான #AdityaL1 திட்ட இயக்குநராக உயர்ந்து சாதித்துள்ள தமிழ்ப் பெண்மணி #NigarShaji அவர்களை அகமகிழ்ந்து பாராட்டுகிறேன். தமிழ்நாட்டின் மாநில அரசுப் பள்ளி, கல்லூரி, பாடத்திட்டத்தில்…