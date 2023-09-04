CM Stalin appreciates TN's Nigar Shaji for contributions to Aditya L-1
"I am as proud as Nigar Shaji’s family is to see her spearheading the project of ISRO", the CM said.
CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday lauded the Aditya mission project director Nigar Shaji of Tamil Nadu.
In his social media message, Stalin said, “I applaud Tamil woman #NigarShaji who was born in Sengotai, Tenkasi district and rose to become the project director of India’s first solar probe #AdityaL1 .”
Highlighting the achievements of students of government schools, Stalin added,
தென்காசி மாவட்டத்தின் செங்கோட்டையில் பிறந்து, சூரியனை ஆய்வுசெய்யும் இந்தியாவின் முதல் விண்கலமான #AdityaL1 திட்ட இயக்குநராக உயர்ந்து சாதித்துள்ள தமிழ்ப் பெண்மணி #NigarShaji அவர்களை அகமகிழ்ந்து பாராட்டுகிறேன்.
“Our accomplished Tamilians from #Chandrayaan to #Aditya continue to prove that the students in Tamilnadu’s state government school, college and curriculum are second to none in terms of ability and quality. I am as proud as Nigar Shaji’s family is to see her spearheading the project of @Isro.”