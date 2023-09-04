Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin appreciates TN's Nigar Shaji for contributions  to Aditya L-1

"I am as proud as Nigar Shaji’s family is to see her spearheading the project of ISRO", the CM said.

Inside: Project director of the ambitious Aditya-L1 Nigar Shaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Sunday lauded the Aditya mission project director Nigar Shaji of Tamil Nadu. 

In his social media message, Stalin said, “I applaud Tamil woman #NigarShaji who was born in Sengotai, Tenkasi district and rose to become the project director of India’s first solar probe #AdityaL1 .”
Highlighting the achievements of students of government schools, Stalin added,

“Our accomplished Tamilians from #Chandrayaan to #Aditya continue to prove that the students in Tamilnadu’s state government school, college and curriculum are second to none in terms of ability and quality. I am as proud as Nigar Shaji’s family is to see her spearheading the project of @Isro.”

