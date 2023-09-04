Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to honour dignitaries at Sept 17 platinum jubilee event

Stalin also urged the party cadre to view the Vellore celebration as a prelude to the resounding victory they envision in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Published: 04th September 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the party’s platinum jubilee conference will be held at Vellore on September 17.  During the event, the party will honour personalities with prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions.

In a letter to party cadre, Stalin proudly recalled the history of the party and its achievements. He said the INDIA alliance had created fear and the Union government reduced the price of LPG cylinders. “Political parties are coming together against the BJP government, which has been encroaching upon rights of states and attempting to force uniformity in language, elections and food. It is the voter who has to determine the country’s future.”

Stalin also urged the party cadre to view the Vellore celebration as a prelude to the resounding victory they envision in the 2024 parliamentary elections. He expressed optimism that the DMK-led alliance would secure victory in all 40 parliamentary seats, including Puducherry.

In a separate statement, the party revealed the names of individuals who will be honoured with these awards. Among recipients are Ki Sathiyaseelan, who will receive Periyar Award, former minister K Sundaram will receive  Anna Award and minister I Periyasamy, Kalaignar Award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp