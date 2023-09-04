DMK to honour dignitaries at Sept 17 platinum jubilee event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the party’s platinum jubilee conference will be held at Vellore on September 17. During the event, the party will honour personalities with prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions.

In a letter to party cadre, Stalin proudly recalled the history of the party and its achievements. He said the INDIA alliance had created fear and the Union government reduced the price of LPG cylinders. “Political parties are coming together against the BJP government, which has been encroaching upon rights of states and attempting to force uniformity in language, elections and food. It is the voter who has to determine the country’s future.”

Stalin also urged the party cadre to view the Vellore celebration as a prelude to the resounding victory they envision in the 2024 parliamentary elections. He expressed optimism that the DMK-led alliance would secure victory in all 40 parliamentary seats, including Puducherry.

In a separate statement, the party revealed the names of individuals who will be honoured with these awards. Among recipients are Ki Sathiyaseelan, who will receive Periyar Award, former minister K Sundaram will receive Anna Award and minister I Periyasamy, Kalaignar Award.

