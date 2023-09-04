Ex-employee murders shop owner, family in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Four members of a family were hacked to death by an unidentified gang allegedly due to previous enmity in Palladam on Sunday night.

The police said locals found Senthil Kumar(47) and his mother Pushpavathi(46), cousin Mohan (40), a local BJP functionary and relative Rathinambal (43) lying dead on the road at Kallakinaru. Based on the information, police reached the spot. They also moved the bodies to Palladam GH for postmortem.

A police officer said, “Venkatesh, an ex-employee of Senthil Kumar’s urea shop was dismissed for irregularities a few years ago. Furious over the incident, Venkatesh hired a gang to kill Senthil. On Sunday, the gang started drinking liquor near his house to provoke Senthil. As he questioned the gang, they hacked him to death. His family members, who tried to save Senthil were also killed.”

