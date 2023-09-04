Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-employee murders shop owner, family in Tiruppur

On Sunday, the gang started drinking liquor near his house to provoke Senthil. As he questioned the gang, they hacked him to death.

Published: 04th September 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Four members of a family were hacked to death by an unidentified gang allegedly due to previous enmity in Palladam on Sunday night. 

The police said locals found Senthil Kumar(47) and his mother Pushpavathi(46), cousin Mohan (40), a local BJP functionary and relative Rathinambal (43) lying dead on the road at Kallakinaru. Based on the information, police reached the spot. They also moved the bodies to Palladam GH for postmortem. 

A police officer said, “Venkatesh, an ex-employee of Senthil Kumar’s urea shop was dismissed for irregularities a few years ago. Furious over the incident, Venkatesh hired a gang to kill Senthil. On Sunday, the gang started drinking liquor near his house to provoke Senthil. As he questioned the gang, they hacked him to death. His family members, who tried to save Senthil were also killed.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Tiruppur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp