Farmers await rain to start Samba season in Madurai Farmers await rain to start Samba season in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Farmers involved in the second crop cultivation season are heaving a sigh of relief as sporadic rainfall in catchment areas has slightly increased inflow to Periyar Dam to 600 cusecs. With the rainfall expected to continue for the next two days, they hope it would help authorities to release Vaigai water soon.

Thousands of farmers rely on the Vaigai River for irrigation in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. Usually, water would be released for the first crop (Kuruvai Paddy cultivation season) and the second crop (Samba paddy cultivation season). Compared to previous years, the water capacity of the Periyar dam has been low at 118 feet. WRD department sources said only 300 cusecs of water were being released from the dam. Owing to the situation, water was not released for the first crop season, they added.



According to agriculture department officials, more than 9,000 hectares was used for Kuruvai cultivation in Madurai last year. Owing to irrigation woes, only 1,200 hectares are being used this year. Samba season works usually start by August-September in areas that are directly irrigated by Vaigai water. As the water has not been released for the season, farmers in these areas are playing the waiting game while farmers in rain-fed areas have started final preparation works. Since the sale of paddy seeds have picked up pace in Madurai, cultivation works would begin soon.



Senior officials from the WRD department said the inflow at the dam has risen to 620 cusecs from 300 cusecs due to sporadic rain. "The outflow is maintained at 300 cusecs. The dam storage has seen a slight increase to 2,312 M.Cft (118.25 feet). Last year, the water level was well above 6,000 M.Cft. Only water above the prominent level will be released for agricultural usage," they added.



MP Raman, honorary president of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers Association, said Kuruvai season has failed in Madurai as many farmers refrained from doing cultivation over irrigation woes. "With the onset of samba season, Vaigai water has not been released leaving farmers high and dry. Though the season has commenced, farmers are hesitant to do paddy nursery works as they fear irrigation issues might spoil the season," Raman added. He requested the state government to announce Madurai as drought-hit, similar to how Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar was announced as moderately hit.

