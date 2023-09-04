Farmers opt to plough harvest ready crop as green manure

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Owing to a massive drop in procurement prices of vegetables, farmers in Madurai and Ramanathapuram are opting to use harvest-ready produce as green manure for the soil.

Procurement prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and ladies' fingers, have dipped as much as Rs 5-Rs 10. In Madurai central market on Sunday, tomatoes were sold at just Rs 15 to Rs 25 rupees per kg and prices of ladies fingers went below Rs 10 per kg.

Though off-season prices were decent, they soared during the harvest season resulting in financial losses to farmers, who have been forced to spend extra money from their pockets.



Chinnamayan, president of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai, said the expected trade for the Onam festival was not achieved this year. "Hence, the excessive arrival of vegetables has led to the price drop. Last Monday, ladies' finger was sold at a decent Rs 25 per kg in the market. The arrival of vegetables has increased as it is the harvest season. Prices are likely to remain on the lower side. The government could fix an MSP for vegetables for the welfare of farmers," he added.



Ramar, a vegetable farmer from Koripallam, told TNIE that they have to spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 for seeds alone and several thousand for cultivating ladies' finger. "We have to spend an average of Rs 150 per person (one acre needs six workers) for harvest. On average, we harvest 200 kg per day, for which we have to spend an average of Rs 800. Even traders are hesitating to buy the produce at such low prices due to existing stock in the market. Considering the situation, a few of us are planning to plough the land with the harvest-ready vegetables and make it as green manure for the soil," he said, adding that it is hard to find workers for harvesting ladies' finger.

