Four booked for threatening actor Bobby Simha

The actor was renovating his house in Kodaikanal, which was supposed to be completed in February 2022, but the builders have not completed the work and when Simha questioned this, they issued threats

Published: 04th September 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bobby Simha

Actor Bobby Simha (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A case was registered against four people on Saturday for allegedly threatening actor R Bobby Simha during a dispute over a delay in building works. According to police, the actor has been renovating his house at the Greek layout place in Pethuparai village, Kodaikanal, on 13 cents of land. They reached out to a private builder, K Jameer, and gave him a sum of Rs 1.70 crore.

"The construction started in October 2021 and was supposed to be completed in February 2022, as per the contract. The builders, however, have not completed the work. When the actor sought a reply for the cause of the delay, Jameer issued death threats. The actor lodged a police complaint against the builders," said the police. Jameer, his father Kasim Mohammed, Hussain, and Magendran were booked under IPC 294 (b), 506 (1), and 420 by Kodaikanal police.

