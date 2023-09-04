One-poll idea will ruin democracy: CM Stalin  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the Union government’s ‘one nation, one election’ policy is implemented, there will be a centralised one-man rule and the prime minister will be able to unilaterally declare a single leader for the entire country, effectively eliminating the need for elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

Speaking at a marriage function in Chennai, Stalin said, “This is a move which can have detrimental effects on the country’s political landscape and federal structure. The BJP’s intentions are a cause for concern in the backdrop of unity amid the opposition INDIA alliance.

The saffron party is feeling threatened and is so uncertain about its 2024 poll prospects that it has hurriedly convened Parliament to push forward the ‘one nation one election’ plan. The Union government’s choice of appointing former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is expected to be apolitical, as head of a panel tasked with studying the feasibility of this plan is wrong. It may be noted that the DMK, despite being the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, was not included in this panel.”

Firing salvos at AIADMK for supporting the ‘one election’ move, Stalin said, “The party will face the consequences if this proposal becomes a reality. No political party in the country will survive if this policy is implemented. This is also highly impractical for a country like ours which is so diverse and also given its varying terms of state governments.”

Posting a message on social media later, Stalin said, “The Union government’s push for the policy is a blatant attempt to undermine our federal structure. It’s a move towards centralising power, which contradicts the essence of #INDIA as a union of states. This abrupt announcement and the formation of a high-level committee only raise suspicions. #OneNationOneElection is a recipe for #dictatorship, not #democracy.”

CHENNAI: If the Union government’s ‘one nation, one election’ policy is implemented, there will be a centralised one-man rule and the prime minister will be able to unilaterally declare a single leader for the entire country, effectively eliminating the need for elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday. Speaking at a marriage function in Chennai, Stalin said, “This is a move which can have detrimental effects on the country’s political landscape and federal structure. The BJP’s intentions are a cause for concern in the backdrop of unity amid the opposition INDIA alliance. The saffron party is feeling threatened and is so uncertain about its 2024 poll prospects that it has hurriedly convened Parliament to push forward the ‘one nation one election’ plan. The Union government’s choice of appointing former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is expected to be apolitical, as head of a panel tasked with studying the feasibility of this plan is wrong. It may be noted that the DMK, despite being the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, was not included in this panel.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Firing salvos at AIADMK for supporting the ‘one election’ move, Stalin said, “The party will face the consequences if this proposal becomes a reality. No political party in the country will survive if this policy is implemented. This is also highly impractical for a country like ours which is so diverse and also given its varying terms of state governments.” Posting a message on social media later, Stalin said, “The Union government’s push for the policy is a blatant attempt to undermine our federal structure. It’s a move towards centralising power, which contradicts the essence of #INDIA as a union of states. This abrupt announcement and the formation of a high-level committee only raise suspicions. #OneNationOneElection is a recipe for #dictatorship, not #democracy.”