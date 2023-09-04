Road users, street vendors cross swords in Ariyalur town

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Road users in Ariyalur municipality complain of never-ending traffic and space woes from the encroachment of pavements and streets across the town by shopkeepers and vendors. While the authorities concerned heeding requests occasionally undertake drives to evict such vendors, the latter return a few days later, only to encroach upon public spaces again, they added.

Pedestrians and vehicle users highlight stretches like Market Street, Sendurai Road, MP Koil Street and Theradi Street that house Ariyalur bus stand, Government Medical College Hospital and the main bazaar as the worst affected. SM Chandrasekar, a resident and ex-councillor of Ward 5, said, "We approached the authorities concerned several times to free up the platforms.

Though they sometimes evict the vendors, the latter again set up shop a few days later. The vendors also litter the roads. Hence we are forced to walk in the middle of the road. Who will take responsibility if a vehicle hits such students or any others forced to walk there instead of using the pavement?"

Complaining of frequent traffic jams in places like Market Street, Chandrasekar said ambulances also get delayed because of this. S Sowmiya, a college student, said, "Every day I get stuck in the traffic jam near Anna statue while commuting.

Officials do not care for residents. As several people now prefer to buy vegetables and fruit from street vendors instead of heading to the nearby market, arrangements can be brought in place for the vendors to set up shop in alternative locations."

When enquired, a street vendor from Ariyalur who did not wish to be named said, "We repeatedly requested the municipality to provide us alternative space to set up shops but no steps were taken. With no choice, we set up shop on the streets." When contacted, a municipality official assured to look into the issue.

