Home States Tamil Nadu

Road users, street vendors cross swords in Ariyalur town

While the authorities concerned heeding requests occasionally undertake drives to evict such vendors, the latter return a few days later, only to encroach upon public spaces again.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

While eviction drives are occasionally undertaken, the vendors return a few days later, only to encroach upon public spaces again, say road users | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  Road users in Ariyalur municipality complain of never-ending traffic and space woes from the encroachment of pavements and streets across the town by shopkeepers and vendors. While the authorities concerned heeding requests occasionally undertake drives to evict such vendors, the latter return a few days later, only to encroach upon public spaces again, they added.

Pedestrians and vehicle users highlight stretches like Market Street, Sendurai Road, MP Koil Street and Theradi Street that house Ariyalur bus stand, Government Medical College Hospital and the main bazaar as the worst affected. SM Chandrasekar, a resident and ex-councillor of Ward 5, said, "We approached the authorities concerned several times to free up the platforms.

Though they sometimes evict the vendors, the latter again set up shop a few days later. The vendors also litter the roads. Hence we are forced to walk in the middle of the road. Who will take responsibility if a vehicle hits such students or any others forced to walk there instead of using the pavement?"

Complaining of frequent traffic jams in places like Market Street, Chandrasekar said ambulances also get delayed because of this. S Sowmiya, a college student, said, "Every day I get stuck in the traffic jam near Anna statue while commuting.

Officials do not care for residents. As several people now prefer to buy vegetables and fruit from street vendors instead of heading to the nearby market, arrangements can be brought in place for the vendors to set up shop in alternative locations."

When enquired, a street vendor from Ariyalur who did not wish to be named said, "We repeatedly requested the municipality to provide us alternative space to set up shops but no steps were taken. With no choice, we set up shop on the streets." When contacted, a municipality official assured to look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur municipality Traffic encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp