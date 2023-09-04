Home States Tamil Nadu

SASTRA team wins moot competition in Singapore

This is the second time that SASTRA School of Law has won the moot court competition, having won the first edition in 2017.

Published: 04th September 2023 06:32 AM

Aaryyan Aathreya and Swaminathan Krishnan, emerged winners in the final oral argument at the 6th INTA Asia-Pacific Moot Court Competition.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A team from the School of Law, SASTRA, comprising Aaryyan Aathreya and Swaminathan Krishnan, emerged winners in the final oral argument at the 6th INTA Asia-Pacific Moot Court Competition held in Singapore on September 1 and 2. 

SASTRA defeated the National University of Singapore in the final round and was adjudged the second-best team based on points in the preliminary rounds. Aaryyan Aathreya was adjudged the best speaker of the moot court competition. 

The team received a cash prize of $1,500 and Aaryyan Aathreya won a cash prize of $500. The moot court competition focussed on issues arising in trademark and unfair competition law. This is the second time that SASTRA School of Law has won the moot court competition, having won the first edition in 2017. The SASTRA management has announced a cash incentive of Rs1 lakh to the team, a release stated.

